SCDEW reports decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of South Carolinians filing for first time unemployment insurance claims last week. From April 24-30, SCDEW says 1,783 South Carolinians filed initial unemployment insurance claims, a decrease from the 2,295 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,423 claimants received an average benefit of $279.95. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out a total of $6,624,375,824.22 to claimants in the Palmetto State.

To see the full data dashboard from SCDEW, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.