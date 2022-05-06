Emergency officials join Governor McMaster to discuss preparation ahead of hurricane season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Although we’re not dealing with any active hurricanes this week, state officials want to make sure everyone is prepared for hurricane season. State officials joined Governor Henry McMaster for his annual Hurricane Seminar Tabletop Exercise Thursday.

State emergency officials discussed hurricane evacuation routes like lane reversals, as well as preparation for those most at-risk on the Carolina coasts and issues that could arise following an unexpected storm.

The governor says no matter how you prepare, the best way to plan is to plan now.

Hurricane season runs for six months in South Carolina, from June 1-November 30, and officials remind you to make sure you keep an emergency bag at home and in your vehicle to stay prepared at all times.