Richland deputies investigate double murder

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Two people are dead after a Thursday night shooting that authorities say took place at a Columbia home.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells ABC Columbia News they responded to a home along Haverford Drive late Thursday night. Once they arrived at the home Deputies located two people dead inside.

The Sheriff’s department confirm that someone else who was inside of the same home has been detained, however deputies have not said whether or not that individual has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation that we will continue to follow and bring you updates on air, and online as soon as they become available.