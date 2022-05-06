Richland One superintendent, Eau Claire principal release statements on the death of student

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon acknowledging the passing of Sha’neal Brown, who was a senior at Eau Claire High School.

“For the third time in less than two weeks, the Richland One family is mourning the tragic loss of one of our students. Sha’Neal Brown, who was a senior at Eau Claire High School, was killed Thursday (May 5). We extend our deepest condolences to her family and to the students and staff at Eau Claire. We ask that the entire community keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Eau Claire Principal Neshunda Walters also reacted to the tragic news, saying “Everybody knew her. She was a well-known student who was well liked and involved in several service and extracurricular activities. She assisted in the school counseling office and in the library, and she was a special assistant and mentee to our school social worker. She was also a member of our marching band’s dance team and a member of the Shamrockettes girls mentoring group. Our hearts are truly broken.”