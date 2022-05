Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Though Friday’s storm moved through the Midlands rather quickly, not everyone escaped unscathed.

In Irmo, firefighters tell us a massive oak tree crashed into a home on Ramer Mill Court.

Fire fighters say there were people in the home at the time but no one was injured.

The red cross is assisting the family.

A second home on the road was also damaged by the storm.