New charges for local photographer accused of taking inappropriate photos of young girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – There are new additional charges for a local photographer who was previously arrested for crimes against a child.

According the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 53-year-old Gregg Martin was arrested on April 8th after deputies received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care. Police say the investigation revealed that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances. At that time, he was charged with Engaging Child Under 18 for Sexual Performance and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department has continued the investigation and it revealed disturbing details about Martin’s encounters with the child and other victims. He now faces 10 additional charges: – Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree (3 counts) – Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (2 counts) – Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree – Kidnapping – Promoting Prostitution – Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree – Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree

Martin was arrested again on Friday, May 6 and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.