Chapin, Brookland-Cayce, and Gray Collegiate all advance to state championship games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teams from the Midlands entered the state semifinals for SCHSL boys soccer, and all three punched their tickets to the state title game Monday night.

In 5A, the Chapin Eagles took down the Wando Warriors 2-1 thanks to a go-ahead goal from Carson Graves and some clutch goal keeping from Tyler Harvey in the net. They will face Riverside in the state championship Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Irmo high school.

In 3A, the defending state champion Brookland-Cayce Bearcats received a tremendous performance from Eduardo Moisa Membreno to beat Waccamaw 4-1 and will defend their state title. Moisa Membreno tallied a hat trick, scoring all three goals in the second half to lift the Bearcats over the Warriors. Brookland-Cayce will get Daniel in the state championship Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Irmo.

And wrapping up in 2A, the Gray Collegiate War Eagles needed penalty kicks, but advanced past the Andrew Jackson Volunteers to reach their first state title game appearance in program history. They scored a first-half goal courtesy of Guillermo Cely. Andrew Jackson scored two second-half goals to knot the score up at 2-2, forcing extra periods and ultimately penalty kicks.

Gray Collegiate won the PKs 4-2 to seal the win, the War Eagles will get Christ Church Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at Irmo high school.