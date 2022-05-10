Former Newberry defensive back signs with Baltimore Ravens

NEWBERRY, S.C. – After a career filled with success that was capped off by picking up the 2021 South Atlantic Conference championships and the team’s first NCAA playoff win since 2006, former Newberry College football member David Vereen has been signed as an undrafted free-agent by the Baltimore Ravens and will look to try and earn a spot on their 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

“My reaction was filled with excitement and gratitude,” Vereen said when he got the official call that. “It’s been a long journey and I’m just thankful for everything.”

That long journey started during his high school years at South Florence High School where he was a three-time All-State, two-time All-region and a two-time All-Zone player. He was selected for the North-South All-Star game as well during his senior season. He joined the Wolves in the fall of 2017 and immediately made an impact as he played in eight games overall after making the switch from the offensive to the defensive side of the ball.

“Newberry showed me how to embrace the grind,” said Vereen when asked what sets him apart from others vying for a spot on a 53-man roster. “My work ethic will make me a difference maker at the next level. A lot of players are talented, yet their work ethic doesn’t always match their skills.” His work ethic at Newberry paid off as he became a starting cornerback for the Wolves during his sophomore campaign starting 11 games while leading the conference with 15 passes defended on the year, including two interceptions. That mark was the second-most in a season in program history at the time.

While he missed the 2019 season due to injury, he played in every game throughout the 2021 spring and fall seasons, helping the Wolves to a conference championship and to an upset over the defending national champions in the first round of the NCAA playoffs. Vereen recalls that it was one moment that truly changed his path to success on the gridiron.

“I would say Coach Steve Flynn, I still remember the day he pulled me to the side after practice and told me I had all the tools to be a good player and, if I put everything together, I would be special.”

While Vereen has succeeded at the high school and college levels and has the opportunity to play at the highest level of the sport, he remained humble in his message to future Wolves in how to succeed in life and sport. “Anything that is worth having will not be easily attained,” he added. “Everything is not going to go your way. Always remember to stay the course and when you do reach your goal, it will make all your struggles worth it.”

Vereen and his fellow rookies just wrapped up Rookie Minicamp with the Ravens and now will continue to work through the off-season until reporting for the team’s first organized team activities from May 24-26.