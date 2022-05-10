Lexington County coroner releases ID of motorcyclist who died in a collision on Jim Spence Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died after striking a pickup truck on Jim Spence Road on Monday evening. Troopers say the collision occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Jim Spence Road at the intersection Pat Road.

According to troopers, a 2005 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was traveling north on Pat Road and tried to turn left onto Jim Spence Road when a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling east on Jim Spence Road struck the pickup truck. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the motorcyclist as 44-year-old Shane Lee Baxley, of Lexington. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, and they stayed on the scene.