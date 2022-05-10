Local law enforcement respond to the129 officers killed in the line of duty in the U.S. last year

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) In the Midlands police officers are putting themselves on the front lives daily to serve and protect, no matter the risk and no matter the cost. Everyday police officers put on their uniforms not knowing whether or not they’ll be returning home, and last year more than a hundred officers did not.

According to the new data released by the FBI more than a hundred officers were killed in the line of duty in 2021. ABC Columbia spoke with the Cayce Police Department who is currently dealing with a tragic loss of their own.

“Heartbreak, pain, anger, frustration, and disappointment,” says Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan.

The many emotions Chief Chris Cowan feels after I shared with him FBI’s data showing 129 law enforcement officers died in the U.S. last year. Emotions that his department is currently feeling after the murder of officer Drew Barr, just a few weeks ago.

“In our recent tragedy the murder of Officer Barr, one of the main things we wanted to do was to make sure we had resources and we have resources going forward – counselors, clergy, fellow officers and we want to make sure we have those resources long term. We have to make sure we have the support in place,” says Chief Cowan.

Chief Cowan says the loss of life is not only a risk that officers know very well but they accept it proudly so that the community can live under the flags of freedom safely.

“Those that will wear the badge and put on the uniform are wired differently in so many good ways. They have a servant’s heart they want to protect and want to serve,” says Chief Cowan.

Its a job that is tough and has many challenges.

“We have a lot of baggage police officers do in general because we see the worst of the worst but we also see the best of the best. When we have a society and a community that is united with us and that is protecting us as we’re protecting them that is also an added bonus,” says Chief Cowan.

Chief Cowan says if you see a first responder give a simple thank you for their service, it means more than you know.