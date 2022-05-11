KCSO: Camden man facing 19 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a Camden man was arrested Tuesday, and he faces 19 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal sexual conduct towards a child. Authorities say 31-year-old Cody Rik Horace Threatt is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

Investigators say a report from the CyberTipline led them to Threatt, who is accused of possessing and distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Officials say Threatt was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.