CPD: Man arrested in connection with April shooting on Brennen Road

Mike Olson,
Screen Shot 2022 05 12 At 52705 Pm

Matthew Byrd
Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man accused of shooting an acquaintance last month. Authorities say 32-year-old Matthew Byrd was arrested, and he will be booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in connection with the April 28 shooting that took place on Brennen Road.

Officials say Byrd will be charged with attempted murder.

 

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts