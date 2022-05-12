CPD: Man arrested in connection with April shooting on Brennen Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man accused of shooting an acquaintance last month. Authorities say 32-year-old Matthew Byrd was arrested, and he will be booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in connection with the April 28 shooting that took place on Brennen Road.

Officials say Byrd will be charged with attempted murder.