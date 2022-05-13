Brookland-Cayce 3A title defense falls short in penalty kicks in state championship

IRMO, S.C. — The repeat wasn’t meant to be for the Brookland-Cayce boys soccer team in this year’s SCHSL 3A state championship game.

The Bearcats overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second half to reach extra time against the Daniel Lions, but ultimately fell 3-1 in penalty kicks, coming up just short of repeating at state champs after capturing the program’s first title last year.

Daniel scored two goals within the first 15 minutes of action to take a 2-0 lead into the half. Brookland-Cayce didn’t break through until the 62nd minute, when a free kick squirted through Coleman Wright’s hands. Eduardo Moisa Membreno took advantage and headed the ball into the net.

The Bearcats scored less than five minutes later, when Daniel had trouble corralling a corner kick and allowed an own goal to tie the match up.

Then just a few minutes later, the Bearcats capped up the miraculous comeback, as Angel Barrientos Reyes took a deflected free kick and headed it home to give Brookland-Cayce a 3-2 advantage. All three of the Bearcats second-half goals came in a 13-minute period of action.

But just as the celebration was ready to commence, the Lions pulled a miracle of their own. In the 79th minute, a 52-yard free kick found the wrong side of John Allen Mower’s head. An own-goal from the Bearcats tied things up as regulation ended.

The match remained scoreless through two periods of overtime and two periods of “golden goal” extra time, sending the state championship to penalty kicks.

Daniel’s Wright blocked three Bearcats penalties, sealing the win and the state championship for the Lions.