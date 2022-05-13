Sink your teeth into some unique hot dogs at Greedy Rascals!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It was a tasty morning at Good Morning Columbia!

Brandon Johnson from Greedy Rascals AKA The Hot Dog Bar, stopped by to give you a sneak peek of the restaurant’s unique hot dogs!

Lindsey, Curtis & Tyler tried the seafood hot dog, the nacho hot dog and so much more from the restaurant on 651-655 St Andrews Road.

You can call the restaurant at (803) 977-3356 to get details on all the hot dogs they offer!

It’s open Tuesdays through Sundays. Visit their Facebook page for details.