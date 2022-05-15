Cardinal Newman boys soccer beats Hammond 3-0 for three-peat in SCISA state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cardinal Newman completed the three-peat in the SCISA 3A boys soccer state championship Saturday afternoon, defeating Hammond 3-0 to capture the 2022 state title.

Alex Trimmier scored the first two goals for the Cardinals, in the 7th and 48th minutes, respectively. The exclamation point came from a Conner Grassinger shot in the 56th minute that was deflected and bounces its way into the net, sealing the win for the Cardinals.