A’ja Wilson named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

New York — The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces center and former Gamecock A’ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 6-15. It is the seventh player of the week award for the fifth-year pro, tying her with Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon for the franchise record .

The 2020 WNBA M’VP led the Aces to a 3-1 record to start the season, which is tied for the top mark in the league. She leads the WNBA in blocked shots per game (3.75), and is second in rebounding (11.0). The South Carolina grad has a league-best three double-doubles on the year, and is one of only three players averaging a double-double on the season (15.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg).

Wilson opened the year with three straight double-doubles—15 points and 11 rebounds at Phoenix on May 6, 20 points and 15 rebounds vs. Seattle on May 8, and 10 points and 11 boards at Washington on May 10. She has blocked 14 shots over her last 3 games—one of only 13 players in WNBA history to have at least 14 blocks over a three-game stretch.

The Aces begin a four-game homestand, Tuesday, May 17 with a 7 pm PT tip against the Phoenix Mercury.