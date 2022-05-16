Blood Moon from Total Lunar Eclipse in South Carolina!

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – ABC Columbia News caught a glimpse of a rare Blood Moon from the Total Lunar Eclipse on Sunday!

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the moon, Earth and sun align and the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow.

Officials say the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. And when the Moon is within the umbra, it turns a reddish hue.

NASA says the next total lunar eclipse will happen in March of 2025.