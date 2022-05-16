GasBuddy reports Gas Prices in Columbia unchanged in the last week

Right now drivers are paying an average of $4.14 a gallon in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is some good news at the pump.

According to a new report released Monday by GasBuddy, the average price for gas in Columbia did not rise over the weekend.

Right now, drivers are paying an average of $4.14 a gallon, per GasBuddy.

Prices in Columbia are nearly 60 cents higher per gallon than a month ago.

The national average stands at $4.48 per gallon.

Per GasBuddy:

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg- $4.19/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.19/g.

Augusta- $3.95/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.95/g.

South Carolina- $4.16/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.16/g.