NAMIWalks Your Way event returns this Saturday to benefit mental health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You and your family can walk to benefit a good cause this weekend!

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Carolina is bringing back its annual NAMIWalks Your Way event this Saturday.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the event begins at Noon at the Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park at 312 Laurel Street.

Curtis spoke with Zenethia Brown, Executive Director of NAMI Mid-Carolina, about how you can help raise essential funds for NAMI’s free, top-rated programs.

Event officials have a fundraising goal of $75,000.

You can help meet that goal by registering as a team captain, a member of a team, an individual participant, or a virtual participant.

You can also help by simply donating.

To register or donate, visit NAMI’s website for details.