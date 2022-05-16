Orangeburg County Coroner identifies Six year old killed in drive by shooting

Deputies say shots fired at house, in North, on Friday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the six year old killed in a drive by shooting.

According to the Coroner, Winston Hunter, of McClain St. North, SC was pronounced dead on the scene. An Autopsy is

scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Orangeburg County Deputies say around 11:35pm Friday a car drove past a Mclain Street and opened fire. Deputies say the shots fired at the house hit the child.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, “I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here, If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

If you have any information on this incident call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.