Columbia Fire Dept. teams up the the Red Cross to install hundreds of smoke alarms in the community

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and the American Red Cross are sounding the alarm throughout the Midlands. The goal is to educate families on home fire safety, specifically in high risk neighborhoods.

Over the weekend, volunteers met with 83 households to install more than 220 smoke alarms, as well as to share fire safety tips and help establish fire escape plans.

A BIG thank you 😊 to everyone that came out yesterday to make our ‘Sound the Alarm 🚨Smoke Alarm Blitz’ with @RedCrossSC a huge success!! Together we all worked to provide residents of Ridgewood & Byrneswood with life-saving smoke 💨 alarms! pic.twitter.com/4dk9D1DP5n — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) May 15, 2022

The Red Cross tells us they’re responding to roughly six home fires a day in the Palmetto State, and they want to get those numbers down.

The Red Cross will also be partnering with Camden Fire this coming weekend to install free smoke alarms in Kershaw County homes.