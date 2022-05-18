Lawmakers push for new legislation to help prevent domestic terrorism

CNN– Days after the deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, lawmakers are pushing for change. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 is up for a vote Wednesday.

The bill would set up offices focused on domestic terrorism at the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and FBI. They would track and analyze domestic terrorist activity with the goal of preventing it, rather than just reacting after the fact.

Once the bill passes the Democrat-controlled House as expected, it will head to the Senate for consideration. How it will do there is not clear.