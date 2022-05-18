Prisma Health to hold a camp for stroke survivors at Camp Cole!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health is hosting a special camp for stroke survivors and caregivers this month!

Prisma’s Stroke Camp kicks off May 20 – 22 at Camp Cole on 1571 Crossing Creek Road in Eastover.

Curtis spoke with Jessica Hallman and Laura Hammonds from Prisma Health about the fun activities ready for you like swimming, arts and crafts and horse therapy.

It costs $150 per person but financial scholarships are available by calling the United Stroke Alliance at 309-688-5450.

You can register online to take part in the camp.

You can also call Jessica Hallman at (803) 434-4433 for more information.

If you or someone you know suffers from strokes, you can recognize the symptoms by using the BE FAST acronym below:

B – Bad balance/dizzy

E – Eyes have trouble seeing

F – Face drooping

A – Arm or leg weakness

S – Slurred or strange speech

T – Time to call 911!

Prisma Health says strokes are the third leading cause of death in South Carolina and caused $1.1 Billion in hospital charges back in 2018.

Make sure you follow the BE FAST acronym to recognize a stroke and help save lives.