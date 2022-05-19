One dead after a train and vehicle collision in Columbia

(Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Fatal collision between an Amtrak train and a vehicle.

(Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Fatal Amtrak train vs. vehicle collision on Koon Road and Cushman Drive is under investigation. (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Fatal Amtrak train vs. vehicle collision on Koon Road and Cushman Drive is under investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a train struck a vehicle this morning.

It happened after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Cushman Drive and Ames Road, according to Columbia Police.

Columbia Police say the area will be temporarily closed as they investigate.