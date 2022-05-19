Strengthen your networking skills at the Capture Columbia program this summer!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to sharpen your networking skills this summer at this year’s Capture Columbia program!

You can take part in numerous events around Columbia from June 7 to August 9.

Curtis spoke with Ashley Elsey, the Board Chair of Columbia Opportunity Resource about how summer interns and associates at Columbia companies can help build personal and professional relationships to build a career.

To graduate from the program, you need need to take part in four of the five main events, with each featuring speakers on professional development and on the Midlands community, networking/social time and a chance to visit unique locations in Columbia.

To participate, you must fill out the application on Columbia Opportunity Resource’s website by May 23.