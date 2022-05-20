Curtis works up a sweat with some Pilates exercises at RISE Fitness & Wellness Center!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis worked the mind and the body with some Pilates exercises at the RISE Fitness and Wellness Center!

It’s located at 2801 Millwood Avenue in Columbia.

Curtis spoke with the center’s co-owners, Kaitlyn Vann Bean & Brittney Long about the benefits each Pilates exercise has on your mind, body and spirit.

He got the chance to get on the reformer machine that helps exercise your joints with a low impact workout.

If you want more information on the center, visit their website.