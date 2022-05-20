Driver identified in fatal train vs. vehicle collision in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver of a fatal train vs. vehicle collision Thursday.

Jeremy Williams, 32, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the collision on the intersection of Cushman Drive and Ames Road.

According to Columbia Police, around 6 a.m., surveillance video showed Williams driving around the crossing gate at the railroad crossing, which was active and operating properly along with the warning lights.

Williams’ vehicle was then hit by an Amtrak train on the driver’s side.

This incident remains under investigation.

Operation Lifesaver says to never cross lowered gates, leave your vehicle if its stalled on the tracks, locate the Emergency Notification System number and call it to let them know.

