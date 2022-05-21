Police investigating deadly shooting of a teenager in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.
According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for reports of a shooting. Police say once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds, both were rushed to the hospital where the 17-year-old died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. They may remain anonymous.
