One teen dead after shooting in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – One teenager is dead after an overnight shooting in Newberry County.

According to the Newberry Police department the shooting happened in the Wise Street area on Saturday, May 22nd.

Police say the victim is 16 years old, the identity has not been released by the coroner at this time.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.