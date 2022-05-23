Gamecocks’ Belk, Braswell earn All-SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Brandt Belk of the University of South Carolina baseball team was named to the All-Southeastern Conference second team while freshman Michael Braswell was selected to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced this afternoon (Monday, May 23).

Belk becomes Carolina’s second straight All-SEC honoree at the utility position. Wes Clarke earned Second Team honors in 2021. Belk leads the Gamecocks with a .340 batting average to go along with 43 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 RBI. Belk is second on the team with 11 stolen bases while splitting time between first base and the outfield. He had four hits against Texas on March 12 and had four RBI at Missouri on April 2. Belk had a 24-game hit streak from March 8-April 22 and a 27-game reached base streak this season.

Braswell has started at shortstop in 53 games for the Gamecocks, hitting .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI. He also made seven appearances on the mound with a win, three saves and nine strikeouts in five innings pitched. Braswell had the game-winning RBI on Feb. 20 against UNC Greensboro, helping him to an SEC Freshman of the Week honor. He had four hits at Clemson on March 6 and was a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI in a win over Kentucky on May 13.

In other specialty awards, Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara and LSU’s Dylan Crews shared Player of the Year honors, while Tennessee’s Chase Dollander and Drew Beam earned Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Tennessee’s Tony Vitello earned Coach of the Year honors and Georgia’s Ben Anderson was the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Carolina is the 10th seed in the SEC Tournament and will face seventh-seeded Florida on Tuesday afternoon (May 24) at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern time at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

2022 SEC Baseball Awards

Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Co-Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee

First Team All-SEC

C: BT Riopelle, Florida

1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State

3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky

DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Josh Day, Missouri

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M

SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee

RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

DH/UT: Brandt Belk , South Carolina*

DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M*

Freshman All-SEC Team

Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee

Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee

Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas

Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss

Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas

Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt

Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State

Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee

Brandon Neely, P, Florida

Devin Futrell, SP, Vanderbilt

Michael Braswell , INF/P, South Carolina

Dylan Ray, RP, Alabama*

Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M*

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

P: Connor Noland, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)