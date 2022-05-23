Newberry County teens killed in shooting identified

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia is learning more about the two deadly shootings in Newberry County on Sunday, May 22nd.

“To the young people of Newberry understand this, we love you and I love you and I want nothing but the best for you. I’m here for you and we have to do better,” says Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

The Newberry coroner says the victim of Sunday morning’s shooting on Wise Street is 16 year old Mykain Davis and the victims from Sunday evening’s shooting on Eleanor Street are 15-year-old Jhisere Robinson, 18-year-old Jahquindon Toland, and 19-year-old Sonterrious Davis.

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman says the two shootings happened within a block of each other.

“All these victims knew each other and they at least were associates and were in the same social circle,” says Chief Goodman.

Investigators are still working to figure out if the shootings are connected.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn says on Monday morning community leaders met to find ways to better reach young people.

“Short term we’re seeking justice. . .longer term we talked about how we need to redouble up our efforts on things and work with young people in the community. We talked about how COVID slowed some of those things down but now we have the opportunity to work to get all of our programs restarted as a community,” says Mayor Sean.

No arrest has been made and Chief Goodman says police do not have a person of interest.