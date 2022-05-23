Newberry High School returns to in-person classes Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, school district officials say Newberry High School will return to its normal schedule, with students and staff in the building for classes. This comes after the school temporarily switched to e-learning Monday, following a weekend of violence in the community in which four young people were killed.

Officials with the School District of Newberry County say there will be increased law enforcement presence on campus to assist students and staff as they return.

“I want to express my personal condolences to the families of the victims during this very difficult time. The Newberry community has been deeply impacted by this weekend’s events, which has led to the loss of four young lives. No parent, friend, teacher is ever prepared to face a tragedy like this. I want to thank the local law enforcement agencies for their work and support and we will continue to work with them to make certain our schools are safe and secure. We have made the decision to have students return to Newberry High School tomorrow to provide them with the support from their school and district family,” said Superintendent Alvin Pressley.