SLED: Former SCDMV clerk accused of accepting bribes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a former clerk with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is accused of accepting bribes.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Andre Purnell Garner is accused of taking bribes from three people in exchange for being influenced to pass three individuals on their road test and issue them a driver’s license. He is also accused of taking a bribe in exchange for issuing a Commercial Driver’s License Beginner’s Permit.

According to arrest warrants, none of those mentioned in this investigation took/completed/passed the tests for which they were issued the licenses or permit.

Garner is charged with four counts of public official accepting bribes to influence the action of a public employee.