Pawmetto Pet of the Week: Bella Donna

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday morning, ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin got to meet Bella Donna! She’s our Pawmetto Pet of the Week.

Lindsey also learned about Pawmetto Lifeline’s “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption event, where all dogs over 35 pounds are available for adoption for just $50. This adoption special is this Friday and Saturday.

You can find more information at https://pawmettolifeline.org/adoption/adopt-a-dog/.