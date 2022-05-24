Person of interest wanted for questioning in 6-year-old’s death in Orangeburg

(Courtesy: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Joshua Pettus

(Courtesy: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Vehicle of interest in fatal shooting of Winston Hunter on McClain St. (Courtesy: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Vehicle of interest in fatal shooting of Winston Hunter on McClain St.

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A person of interest has been identified in the drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old last week.

Orangeburg deputies say Joshua Pettus is wanted for questioning in the death of Winston Hunter, who was shot in McClain Street on May 13.

They also identified a vehicle of interest that was seen on video at the scene of the shooting, which shows the vehicle turn onto Highway 321 in Woodford.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.