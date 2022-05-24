SC budget negotiators have almost $1B more to talk about

By Jeffrey Collins (AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The South Carolina lawmakers negotiating big gaps between the House and Senate versions of the state budget have received a big gift as the state’s economy continued to do better than predicted. Economists meeting Tuesday predicted that South Carolina can now expect to have about $950 million more in its bank accounts by the end of June from taxes and other revenue. The three House members and three senators negotiating the budget meet in public for the first time Tuesday afternoon and will hear the rosier predictions. The two chambers come to the table about $1.3 billion apart with the biggest difference a $1 billion rebate senators want to send back to taxpayers.