Gov. plans investigation into Richland School Dist. 2

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster, the governor plans to direct the state inspector general to investigate Richland School Dist. 2 once S.202 is finalized and signed into law.

The bill gives the governor the authority to request an investigation into “a public school, public school district, public charter school, public charter school authorizer, or voluntary association that establishes and enforces bylaws or rules for interscholastic sports competition for public secondary schools.”

McMaster’s spokesman, Brian Symmes, says, “The apparent dysfunction surrounding the district’s leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents writing the governor to express their concerns about the learning environments they’re sending their children into every day. Governor McMaster believes this level of concern needs to be addressed and that the best way to address it is having the Inspector General go in to take a holistic look at the district.”

Most recently, Richland 2 board member Lashonda McFadden was charged with threatening another board member.

And in January Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a board meeting after members of the board were involved in a dispute with a member of the community. No charges were filed in that instance.

ABC Columbia News has reached out to Richland School Dist. 2 for a statement in response to the comments from the governor’s office but have not yet received a response.