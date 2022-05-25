NCSO: Three arrested in connection with several vehicle break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says three individuals are in custody after deputies were lead on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., officials say a citizen in the Town of Prosperity was getting ready for work when they noticed a white Chevrolet truck on Circle Drivethat was involved in a car break-in. Authorities say the citizen called 911 and began following the vehicle. Deputies say they found the truck turning onto Highway 391 from Washington Street. Authorities say the vehicle made a U-turn back onto Washington Street, and deputies tried stopping the truck. Investigators say the driver turned off the headlights to try to evade law enforcement. Deputies say they turned on their blue lights and the truck ran into a ditch.

Authorities say one suspect fled on foot, while two others were found inside the vehicle and detained. Deputies say they utilized blood hounds and searched for the suspect who fled for about two hours. According to authorities, a Prosperity Police officer spotted someone matching the suspect’s description later in the morning and took him unto custody.

Deputies say the truck the suspect was driving was stolen from Irmo earlier in the morning. Investigators say they were able to link the three detained subjects to multiple vehicle break-ins at Brookside Manor, Newberry and Circle Drive and Prosperity.

According to officials, 18-year-old Zion D’Andre Ritter, 19-year-old Jordan Marquez Jackson and a 16-year-old are all charged possession of a stolen vehicle and several counts of breaking into motor vehicles.