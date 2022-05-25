Weaver tallies up GOP endorsements in SC Education race

By Meg Kinnard (AP)
Associated Press,
Ellen Weaver

FILE – School-choice advocate Ellen Weaver smiles during a stop at the Statehouse on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Weaver has received endorsements from a number of officials across South Carolina in her campaign for education superintendent. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Ellen Weaver has received endorsements from a number of party leaders across South Carolina in her campaign for education superintendent. That includes a nod from South Carolina’s Conservative Future, a political action committee whose honorary chairman John Warren tells The Associated Press that Weaver, a school-choice advocate, is “by far the most qualified candidate in her knowledge, skillset, and conservative beliefs.” Warren launched his PAC after forcing Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff. Superintendent Molly Spearman’s decision not to seek a third term has created a wide-open race. Weaver is one of six Republican candidates. Three Democrats are also running.

