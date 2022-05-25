Weaver tallies up GOP endorsements in SC Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Ellen Weaver has received endorsements from a number of party leaders across South Carolina in her campaign for education superintendent. That includes a nod from South Carolina’s Conservative Future, a political action committee whose honorary chairman John Warren tells The Associated Press that Weaver, a school-choice advocate, is “by far the most qualified candidate in her knowledge, skillset, and conservative beliefs.” Warren launched his PAC after forcing Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff. Superintendent Molly Spearman’s decision not to seek a third term has created a wide-open race. Weaver is one of six Republican candidates. Three Democrats are also running.