Candlelight vigil tonight in Newberry for the four teens killed over the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A candlelight vigil for four teenagers shot dead in Newberry will take place tonight. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s parking lot.

On Sunday, deputies say 16-year-old Mykain David was killed in the Wise street community. Later that day, 15-year-old Jhisere Robinson, 18-year-old Jahquindon Toland and 19-year-old Sonterrious Davis were also killed.

If you have any information about these shootings, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.