Law enforcement asking for blood donations during the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to roll up your sleeves. You can join local law enforcement and firefighters give the gift of life in the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” It takes place May 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. You can visit either the Richland County Decker Center or the Charles Drew Wellness Center.

🚨 HAPPENING TOMORROW!! 🚨 @ColumbiaPDSC, @RCSD, and @ColaFire will compete to see who can give the most blood. To make an appointment, visit https://t.co/7298BupuT1 & enter sponsor code B&B. Which agency do you think will win?!🩸 pic.twitter.com/hVGTCQsNlp — Red Cross South Carolina (@RedCrossSC) May 26, 2022

Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, and Richland County deputies are issuing a challenge for blood donations. You are asked to donate and vote for your favorite team.

You can register at redcrossblood.org.