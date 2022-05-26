Law enforcement asking for blood donations during the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to roll up your sleeves. You can join local law enforcement and firefighters give the gift of life in the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” It takes place May 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. You can visit either the Richland County Decker Center or the Charles Drew Wellness Center.
Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, and Richland County deputies are issuing a challenge for blood donations. You are asked to donate and vote for your favorite team.
You can register at redcrossblood.org.