Lexington softball falls to Fort Mill in SCHSL 5A state championship

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — After splitting the first two games of the series, Lexington softball came up just short in the 2022 SCHSL 5A state championship game.

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets got all the key hits in Friday’s game three, topping the Wildcats 4-2 to win the title at Blythewood high school.