Local law enforcement put to the test at Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local first responders were put to the test Friday, answering the call for the urgent need for blood. Columbia police, firefighters and Richland County deputies teamed up for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Community members came out to help give the gift of life and then voted for their favorite heroes. One deputy tells us how something so small can go a long way in the community.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are not eight-time champions, with 71 total units of blood collected Friday.

📣 The results are in… and RCSD holds onto our title for another year! While we do appreciate the votes, we really want to extend a huge THANK YOU to EVERYONE who donated during today's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive! Each one of you is a lifesaver and we are grateful. pic.twitter.com/wWdM8ohHoq — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) May 27, 2022

If you couldn’t make it out today, you can still donate blood every day at the Red Cross center on Bull Street in Columbia.