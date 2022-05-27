Local law enforcement put to the test at Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local first responders were put to the test Friday, answering the call for the urgent need for blood. Columbia police, firefighters and Richland County deputies teamed up for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Community members came out to help give the gift of life and then voted for their favorite heroes. One deputy tells us how something so small can go a long way in the community.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are not eight-time champions, with 71 total units of blood collected Friday.
If you couldn’t make it out today, you can still donate blood every day at the Red Cross center on Bull Street in Columbia.