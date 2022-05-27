SCDOT pauses lane closures on interstate for Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re hitting the roads this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday, the Department of Transportation says nothing besides gas prices should hold you back. There will not be any lane closures on interstate highways, unless for emergency circumstances.

Those restrictions are in place right now, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. With the department’s 10-year plan to rebuild statewide road and bridges, however, you might still come across some construction. You’re urged to put your phone down, buckle up and stay alert while heading to your vacation destination this weekend.