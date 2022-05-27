Sources: Mark Kingston to return to South Carolina for sixth season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Amid plenty of speculation, Mark Kingston is staying in Columbia for a bit longer.

Multiple sources confirm to ABC Columbia tonight that Kingston will be retained for the 2023 season. D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers was first with the report Friday evening.

SOURCES: @GamecockBasebll head coach Mark Kingston, who recently completed his fifth season with the #Gamecocks, will return to Columbia for the 2023 season. South Carolina missed the postseason, but also had several significant injuries. #SEC — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 28, 2022

Kingston just finished up his fifth season leading the Gamecocks. South Carolina missed the postseason for the second time with a 27-28 record and a 13-17 mark in SEC play. This marked the first losing season for South Carolina since 1996. The last time the Gamecocks missed the postseason was in 2019 before COVID canceled the season just 16 games in during the 2020 campaign.

In his five seasons at the helm, Kingston has led South Carolina to a 138-114 record (54-66 in SEC play in four seasons of conference action).

A disappointing 2022 campaign was marred by several key injuries to multiple pitchers in the rotation and bullpen, namely Julian Bosnic and James Hicks. Both figured to be weekend starters along with Will Sanders, but Bosnic never pitched an inning due to an elbow issue, while Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery after appearing in only two games.