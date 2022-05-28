Gray Collegiate baseball falls to Andrew Jackson in SCHSL 2A state championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — In a matchup of two programs looking for their first state championship, the Andrew Jackson Volunteers took home the hardware Saturday evening at Francis Marion University.

The Gray Collegiate War Eagles came up just short in their bid for their first state title, falling 9-0 in the decisive game three of the SCHSL 2A state championship series. A costly six-run second inning for the Volunteers, fueled by multiple defensive miscues from Gray Collegiate, proved to be enough for the win.