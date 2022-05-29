Orangeburg police announce suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced during a press conference the arrest of two teens are in the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell discussed the shooting death Hunter who was killed during a drive-by shooting on Mclain Street on Friday, May 14th. Investigators say around 11:35pm a car drove past a Mclain St. home in the town of North.

Deputies say the people in the car fired shots at the house killing the child.

According to police, 19-year-old Ethan Thorne Anderson of West Columbia was taken into custody on Friday. Investigators say he is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on the charge of murder and other charges.

Authorities in New York took a 17-year-old man into custody and he will be charged as an adult with murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators also say they are also searching for 20-year-old Michael Lloyd, a Hispanic white male, on a charge of murder.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell claims Anderson, Lloyd and the unknown 17-year-old were together in a vehicle when shots were fired from three separate firearms into Hunter’s residence. Authorities say two of three weapons have been recovered.

According to police, there is no connection between Hunter’s family and those charged in his death.
