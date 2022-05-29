Orangeburg police announce suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced during a press conference the arrest of two teens are in the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell discussed the shooting death Hunter who was killed during a drive-by shooting on Mclain Street on Friday, May 14th. Investigators say around 11:35pm a car drove past a Mclain St. home in the town of North.

Deputies say the people in the car fired shots at the house killing the child.

The following information is from the Orangeburg Times & Democrat:

According to police, 19-year-old Ethan Thorne Anderson of West Columbia was taken into custody on Friday. Investigators say he is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on the charge of murder and other charges.