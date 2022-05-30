Deputies:Two-year-old shot at apartment complex

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A 2-year-old is in the hospital after deputies say they were shot at a Columbia apartment complex.

Richland County deputies are on scene at a Columbia apartment complex after a child was shot. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 100 Willow Oak Dr. Monday, May 30. Once on scene, they located a 2-year-old child who suffered a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital where they remain. This is an active investigation at this time, and more details will be released when available.