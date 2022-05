We have the first hurricane of the 2022 season – and it’s in the Pacific. Agatha made landfall along the Mexican coast, south of Acapulco today. It will now move quickly inland over some pretty tall terrain. Mountains tend to do a good job ripping apart storms. So it’s not clear if anything will be left of Agatha in a few days. However, if something does survive, it could reform in the Gulf as the first storm of the Atlantic season. Stay tuned.