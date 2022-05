Local Living: Sumter native flies high in “Top Gun: Maverick”

CNN– “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying high at the box office, and so is a Midlands native. One of the stars of the movie is Sumter native Jay Ellis. Ellis plays Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Finch in the second installment in the Top Gun franchise.

Ellis says it was a challenging role unlike any other.

He can also be seen in the HBO series “Insecure.”